2022 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2

A supercar is never the most practical machine, but that's not the point. They're designed to go around tracks as fast as possible, and their complex engines, clever aero, and advanced cooling systems are all designed to work together to make those fast lap times a reality. Many supercars also have the amusing feature of spitting flames from their exhausts, lighting unburnt fuel as it hits the hot exhaust. The Lamborghini Aventador is particularly good at this, and many owners have used the flaming exhaust to draw attention at meets, but those aforementioned cooling systems only work at their best when the car is getting some airflow. One supercar owner learned this the hard way, as you can see in the below clip.