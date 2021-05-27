2022 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2
The third iteration of the Huracan Super Trofeo features a radical aero kit, bigger brakes, and pays homage to the erstwhile Countach. Lamborghini launched the first ever Huracan Super Trofeo back in 2014. It was essentially a hardcore track machine built to enter the world of GT3 racing. Fast forward to 2017, the company revealed the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO that benefitted from an aerodynamics package. Fast forward to the present day, the Italian automaker has rolled out its successor, the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 that will take part in the Super Trofeo in 2022.www.topspeed.com