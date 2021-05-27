Cancel
Giant tortoise thought to be extinct 112 years ago found on Galapagos Island

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search is on for a mate for a giant tortoise thought to be extinct a century ago. Earlier this week, scientists at Yale University confirmed a giant female tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands was of a species last reported 112 years ago and thought to be "lost forever," Galapagos Conservancy said in a news release.

www.msn.com
