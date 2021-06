EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Since Marvel made the big jump from the big screen to the TV scene, Mephisto has always been teased and yet the infamous villain is to make his debut in the MCU. Since WandaVision, many have been theorizing about his appearance and but he did not. In Loki, he was teased once more, and maybe this time, he might turn up and be the villain of the series.