2021 Belmont Stakes odds, Rombauer predictions: Expert who nailed Tiz the Law winners reveals picks

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJockey Flavien Prat had never crossed the finish line first aboard a Triple Crown race-winning colt before he rode Rombauer to the winner's circle at the 2021 Preakness Stakes. But Prat isn't expected to be piloting Rombauer at the 2021 Belmont Stakes, as he is reportedly hopping onto Hot Rod Charlie for the final jewel of the 2021 Triple Crown. Prat moving off Rombauer allowed the Preakness winner's handlers to snatch Medina Spirit jockey and Hall of Famer John Velasquez for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes 2021 at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 5.

www.cbssports.com
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
CBS Sports

2021 Preakness Stakes predictions, bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will break from the No. 3 post on Saturday in the 2021 Preakness Stakes and is likely to go to the front again, with stablemate Concert Tour expected to join him. However, Japanese-bred France Go De Ina could disrupt that plan by making a move early, as his connections seemed thrilled with drawing the No. 7 post earlier this week. Trainer Bob Baffert won't be in attendance after Medina Spirit failed a drug test following the Derby, but Medina Spirit and Concert Tour are the favorites at 9-5 and 5-2, respectively, in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. With so much to consider while making your 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
CBS Sports

Preakness Stakes odds, top expert picks 2021: Medina Spirit, Concert Tour, Midnight Bourbon predictions

The 2021 Preakness Stakes is the second Triple Crown race of the season and Medina Spirit will try to become just the 37th horse to win the first two legs. Medina Spirit went wire-to-wire in the Kentucky Derby, though it remains to be seen if he'll retain the title after a post-race drug test turned up excess betamethasone in his system. Trainer Bob Baffert has agreed to additional pre-race testing for Medina Spirit and Concert Tour before the Preakness Stakes 2021 at Pimlico Race Course.
twinspires.com

Rombauer seeks to buck history with Preakness-Belmont Stakes sweep

It’s been nearly 100 years since a horse swept the Preakness (G1) and Belmont S. (G1) without competing in the Kentucky Derby (G1). In fact, Pillory (1922) and the great Man o’ War (1920) are the only three-year-olds to do so since the 1800s. Rombauer will try to join the...
twinspires.com

Who is the best horse not to win the Belmont Stakes?

Even though there isn't a Triple Crown at stake in 2021, Belmont week always brings up thoughts of the exclusive club of winners — as well as of near-misses. Let's remember some of the greatest horses in history to win the Kentucky Derby, win the Preakness, but not have their day in the Belmont.
nbcsportsedge.com

What does a Belmont Stakes Winner Look Like?

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The field is set for the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes...
twinspires.com

2021 Belmont Stakes field and morning-line odds

Essential Quality, the beaten favorite in the Kentucky Derby (G1) five weeks ago, will look to make amends in Saturday's $1.5 million Belmont S. (G1), the third and final leg of the Triple Crown. Last year's juvenile champion was installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont....
usracing.com

Betting The 2021 Belmont Stakes Odds: Overtook

A third-place finish in the Peter Pan (G3) managed to earn Overtook a thumb’s up for a start in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes (G1). Then again, with recently elected Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher making the call, it might not be wise to overlook Overtook. So what if the son of Curlin is 20-1 and the least accomplished of Pletcher’s three entries (Florida Derby winner Known Agenda and Wood Memorial winner Bourbonic are the others)?
usracing.com

The Belmont Stakes: Lineup, Odds and Picks and Contenders

The Belmont Stakes is known as “The Test of the Champion” mostly due to its marathon distance and status as the final leg of the grueling Triple Crown. It will be contested for the 153rd time this year, and after a one-year Covid-19 pandemic-related shift from its spot as the third jewel to the first jewel a year ago it is back this year on the racing calendar five weeks after the Kentucky Derby and three following the Preakness Stakes.
CBS Sports

2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Proven Vegas expert picks over 10.5 wins for Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to make changes under rookie NFL coach Urban Meyer, as news broke in recent weeks that the Jaguars signed former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow to the tight end position. Tebow was coached by Meyer at Florida and spent three years as a quarterback with the Broncos and the Jets. The 33-year-old Tebow's move to tight end is even more curious in that it is a position he never played. How should you approach the Jaguars, whose total of six victories is one of the smallest 2021 NFL win totals?
dailyjournal.net

Analysis: A lot of second chances at play in the Belmont

The Belmont Stakes is the third leg of the Triple Crown, yet for many on Saturday it’ll represent a second chance. First, it’s a first step for racing on what will be a lengthy trip to escape yet another cloud. The news earlier this week of Churchill Downs suspending Bob Baffert for two years following the confirmation of the positive drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is simply devastating for the sport. It’ll erode confidence of bettors, do nothing to bring casual horseplayers to tracks and more than taints the legacy of an enormous personality within the game like Baffert.
pregame.com

2021 Belmont Stakes Payouts, Winner and Results

The official 2021 Belmont Stakes results and payouts are in as the third and final race in the Triple Crown was completed on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The race saw #2 Essential Quality come in first by beating out #4 Hot Rod Charlie to capture the Belmont, which pays out $15.00 for every $2.00 wagered.
CBS Sports

2021 French Open odds, top picks, predictions: Proven tennis expert says Daniil Medvedev is primed for upset

The 2021 French Open gets underway on Sunday, and few athletes have dominated an event the way Rafael Nadal has this one. Nadal has won the French Open an astounding 13 times as part of a Hall of Fame resume that includes 20 Grand Slam titles, and is set to go yet again at Roland Garros. The 34-year-old Nadal will be the four-time defending champion at the French Open 2021, though he will face a stellar 2021 French Open bracket trying to knock him off the throne.
Clinton Herald

Brad Cox-trained Essential Quality wins Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Cox insisted he wasn't sitting around waiting or worrying about whether a disqualification of Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby winner would give him his first victory in a Triple Crown race. Essential Quality captured the Belmont Stakes on Saturday to make sure Cox wouldn't need to...