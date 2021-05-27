2021 Belmont Stakes odds, Rombauer predictions: Expert who nailed Tiz the Law winners reveals picks

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will break from the No. 3 post on Saturday in the 2021 Preakness Stakes and is likely to go to the front again, with stablemate Concert Tour expected to join him. However, Japanese-bred France Go De Ina could disrupt that plan by making a move early, as his connections seemed thrilled with drawing the No. 7 post earlier this week. Trainer Bob Baffert won't be in attendance after Medina Spirit failed a drug test following the Derby, but Medina Spirit and Concert Tour are the favorites at 9-5 and 5-2, respectively, in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. With so much to consider while making your 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.