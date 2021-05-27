2021 Belmont Stakes odds, Rombauer predictions: Expert who nailed Tiz the Law winners reveals picks
Jockey Flavien Prat had never crossed the finish line first aboard a Triple Crown race-winning colt before he rode Rombauer to the winner's circle at the 2021 Preakness Stakes. But Prat isn't expected to be piloting Rombauer at the 2021 Belmont Stakes, as he is reportedly hopping onto Hot Rod Charlie for the final jewel of the 2021 Triple Crown. Prat moving off Rombauer allowed the Preakness winner's handlers to snatch Medina Spirit jockey and Hall of Famer John Velasquez for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes 2021 at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 5.www.cbssports.com