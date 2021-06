Midcoast residents may have been watching with trepidation over the past days as the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases have ticked upwards. In Knox, Waldo and Lincoln counties, areas with relatively small populations, the amount of new cases has felt notable. Over the last seven days, Knox County has registered 51 new positive cases, Waldo County has seen 57 new positive cases and Lincoln County has had 53 new positive cases.