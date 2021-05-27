Cancel
Up to 75% Off Marika Workout Apparel + Free Shipping | Tops from $11, Sports Bras from 12.60 & More

By Chelsey
hip2save.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip2Save may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. This HOT Marika sale will make you excited to work out! 💪. Through June 1st, dash on over to Marika.com where they are offering 40% off sitewide when you use promo code TAKE40 at checkout! This sale includes fabulous new arrivals and already-discounted styles! Plus, all orders ship for free!

Daily Joke: A Jogger Found a Brand New Tennis Ball at the Park

A man was out jogging one day when he discovered an abandoned tennis ball and decided to shove it in his pants. A woman driving by mistook the ball for something else!. One morning, a man went out jogging in the park and came across a brand new tennis ball that hadn’t been used. Thinking he’d like to take up tennis, the man picked it up and put it in the pocket of his shorts.