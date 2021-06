A video of a car being sucked into a deep sinkhole in a matter of seconds outside a housing complex in Mumbai has gone viral as heavy rains pounded India’s wealthiest city. The incident happened on Sunday in the Ghatkopar West area of Mumbai, capital of the Indian state of Maharashtra, when the ground where the car was parked appeared to suddenly cave in. Mumbai police said that there was a well beneath the spot, which had been half covered by residents and turned into a parking space. The cement caved in due to the heavy rains and...