Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB The Show 21 Tops NPD Charts for April with Record Launch for Series

By Shubhankar Parijat
gamingbolt.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NPD Group has released data for software sales in the US for the month of April 2021 (via ResetEra), and the results are mostly unsurprising. MLB The Show 21 launched halfway through the month, and it’s topped the software charts for the month. As the first game in the series to launch on multiple platforms, it’s no surprise that the game has enjoyed the best launch ever in terms of dollar sales for an MLB game. All the more impressive, however, when you consider that these numbers don’t include digital sales on Xbox, and the fact that the game is also available on Xbox Game Pass. It has also instantly become the third highest selling game of 2021 in the US.

gamingbolt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Mario Bros#Record Sales#Npd Group#Data Releases#The Game Awards#Xbox Platforms#The Npd Group#Resetera#Xbox Game Pass#Nier Replicant#Returnal#Outriders#Mario Kart 8 Deluxe#Super Mario 3d#New Pokemon Snap#Tops#Digital Sales#Software Sales#Dollar Sales#Zelda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
MLB
News Break
Pokemon
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTwinfinite

NPD April: US Video Game Spending Declines For the First Time in Pandemic Era

It’s that time again as another report from The NPD Group reveals US video game industry spending habits for April, and the big takeaway is that for the first time in 14 months the overall figure has actually declined — though overall spending over the first four months of the year is still ahead of 2020.
MLBgamesindustry.biz

April ends 13 months of US games growth | US monthly charts

Today, the industry-tracking NPD Group reported its results for April, showing US game spending has seen it's first month of loss after 13 months of growth -- albeit a dip of 2%. Last month, the US spent $4.7 billion on games products. Hardware saw the biggest loss, down 30% year-on-year...
MLBgeekculture.co

Geek Review: MLB The Show 21

As the old adage goes, the show must go on. Despite the fact that Sony San Diego is releasing MLB The Show 21 on Microsoft’s consoles for the first time ever, the main attraction on the PlayStation 5 manages to take things to yet another impressive level on the mound. With more emphasis on easing players into the variety of game modes available, MLB The Show 21 manages to be an enticing and substantial package for series veterans as well.
MLBgamepur.com

How to slide step in MLB The Show 21

Dealing with fast baserunners in MLB The Show 21 can be a big pain. Quick ballplayers can use their electric speed to move from base to base with ease and make the game for the opposing team a nightmare. Fast baserunners can be an even bigger problem if the pitcher that you are using has a slow windup out of the stretch. Slow deliveries only give baserunners more time to run, and thus, more time to swipe a bag.
MLBNintendo World Report

Nintendo Sales Panic: April 2021 US NPD Group Results

..this is kind of late, not gonna lie. Photography ruled the Nintendo roost in April and the Switch continued to dominate hardware sales in the NPD Group's sales survey. All data is based on revenue from April 4 - May 1, unless noted, and eShop sales count for some publishers though notably not Nintendo or Sega/Atlus.
Technologynintendoeverything.com

April 2021 NPD: Switch was the best-selling hardware platform

April was another strong month for Switch in the United States. Based on the latest data from NPD, it was the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars. That also goes for 2021 as a whole so far. New Pokemon Snap, a new release for the month, debuted at...
MLBVentureBeat

April 2021 NPD: Returnal, MLB, and Pokémon maintain momentum for game sales

Spending on video games in the United States for April dipped slightly compared to same period in 2020, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. But this is still a win for the industry. April 2020 saw a huge jump in revenue due to the growing number of stay-at-home orders in response to the pandemic. So even a slight dip is a good sign for gamemakers that they were able to maintain much of that momentum.
MLBvgr.com

MLB The Show 21 Sales Topped All Video Games in April, Set Franchise High

San Diego Studio’s MLB The Show 21 sales hit the top of the charts for April, as the newest installment in the baseball simulation franchise took out the previous chart leader. The Show made a triumphant return to the scene with new features updates, but also as the first version available on Xbox platforms. In addition, it was the first edition of MLB The Show available for next-generation consoles.
MLBwccftech.com

MLB the Show 21 Debuts at #1, Returnal Failed to Crack the Top 5 in April Says NPD

The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for April 2021, and while business was down slightly year-on-year, it was still a good month. Players spent $4.6 billion on games, additional content, and hardware in April, down 2 percent compared to the same time period last year. Of course, it’s important to note that last April was the biggest ever, as the beginning of COVID-19 lockdowns drove people to gaming and huge releases like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped. So yeah, the industry almost doing as well as last year isn’t a bad thing. On the hardware front, Nintendo Switch was once again the top-selling system.
MLBvg247.com

MLB: The Show 21 dominates sales in April after going multiplatform – NPD

April was a bit of a quiet month for the games business. The NPD Group has published its report on the physical and digital business of games in the US for April. Consumer spending across hardware, software and accessories totalled $4.6 billion last month, a 2% drop compared to April last year.
FIFAvgchartz.com

Miitopia Tops the French Charts - Sales

Miitopia (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 20, 2021, according to SELL. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) remains in second place, while Ring Fit Adventure re-enters the top five in third place. Resident Evil Village (PS4) falls from first to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) drops from fourth to fifth place.
ComicsComicBook

Manga Chart Reveals the Top-Selling Series of 2021 So Far

When it comes to manga, the industry is booming like never before. The medium has become hugely popular overseas whether you're in the United States or New Zealand. As the industry grows, more and more sales are coming through for your favorite series, and a new report has gone living ranking the best-selling series of 2021 to date.
FIFAvgchartz.com

Biomutant Tops the Swiss Charts - News

Biomutant after debuting in second last week it is up to first on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 21st week of 2021. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is up two spots to third place, while Resident Evil Village drops three spots to fourth place. FIFA 21 shoots up to fifth place.
Video GamesGamasutra

Video game charts: a series of lenses

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. [The GameDiscoverCo game discovery newsletter is written by ‘how people find your game’ expert & GameDiscoverCo founder Simon...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Bandai Namco Denies Scarlet Nexus Will Launch On Xbox Game Pass

There was a rumour flying around earlier this week courtesy of VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, who suggested that he thought he'd heard Scarlet Nexus was launching into Xbox Game Pass, but that has been denied by Bandai Namco. In a response to Video Games Chronicle, a spokesperson for the company had...
Video Gamesvooks.net

Switch Pro, WarioWare and your E3 Predictions – Vookcast #214

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to relay the Vooks community’s predictions of what Nintendo might announce at this year’s E3. The crew also chats about that weird survey some Switch owners got about a potentially new WarioWare game, and some Earthbound development secrets that were discovered on a 30 year old floppy disk!