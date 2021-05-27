MLB The Show 21 Tops NPD Charts for April with Record Launch for Series

The NPD Group has released data for software sales in the US for the month of April 2021 (via ResetEra), and the results are mostly unsurprising. MLB The Show 21 launched halfway through the month, and it’s topped the software charts for the month. As the first game in the series to launch on multiple platforms, it’s no surprise that the game has enjoyed the best launch ever in terms of dollar sales for an MLB game. All the more impressive, however, when you consider that these numbers don’t include digital sales on Xbox, and the fact that the game is also available on Xbox Game Pass. It has also instantly become the third highest selling game of 2021 in the US.