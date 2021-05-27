Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

'I can't imagine they're nice': Sci-fi creators weigh in on aliens, impending UFO report

By Daniel Arkin, Gadi Schwartz
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article​The U.S. government is finally starting to publicly acknowledge UFOs. The creator of "The X-Files" has been waiting for this moment for decades. "It's something I've been interested in for a long time, so to see it make the equivalent of front-page news is a delight," Chris Carter said in a phone conversation this week.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sonnenfeld
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Alien Life#Aliens#Extraterrestrial Life#Earth#American#Congress#Fbi#Universal Pictures#Nbcuniversal#Navy#Ufo Encounters#Creator#Treat Ufos#Mysterious Flying Objects#Mysterious Occurrences#Cosmic Riddles#Intergalactic Visitors#National Mysteries#Purported Sightings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
UFO
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
EntertainmentAPS Physics

When Sci-Fi Predicts the Future—and When it Doesn’t

Breaking the laws of nature isn’t the only reason that some science fiction ideas never make it off the written page or out of a movie set. By day, Charles Adler studies the propagation of laser beams through turbulent media, such as ocean water, and predicts the rainbow patterns formed when light shines through morning dew. By night, the physicist, who works at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, explores the world of science fiction, immersing himself in books and films about the voyages of humans through space or the adventures of aliens on distant planets. Adler’s two passions do occasionally collide: he published a book on the physical plausibility of science fiction inventions, and he recently produced a lecture series on how research shapes science fiction. In a talk last month hosted by the APS Mid-Atlantic Senior Physicists Group, Adler discussed the reasons why some science fiction inventions fail to become reality, even when they are physically plausible.
Books & Literaturekindlenationdaily.com

Save 70% on the Hugo Award-winning and controversial sci fi masterpiece from Robert A. Heinlein! Stranger in a Strange Land by Robert A. Heinlein

Robert Heinlein’s Hugo Award-winning all-time masterpiece, the brilliant novel that grew from a cult favorite to a bestseller to a science fiction classic. Raised by Martians on Mars, Valentine Michael Smith is a human who has never seen another member of his species. Sent to Earth, he is a stranger who must learn what it is to be a man. But his own beliefs and his powers far exceed the limits of humankind, and as he teaches them about grokking and water-sharing, he also inspires a transformation that will alter Earth’s inhabitants forever…
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Creative Assembly job ads tease next sci-fi FPS from the Alien: Isolation team

Developer Creative Assembly has teased the next project from members of its Alien: Isolation team, posting various job adverts relating to the title alongside an image that looks like our first glimpse of the project. The image is clearly marked "not representative of gameplay" and contains several elements nodding to the job ads and Sega, including a little Sonic in space, so take this more as a flavoured hint of what's to come.
Moviesculturedvultures.com

The Best Sci-Fi Movies On Netflix

2. Back to the Future (1985) 3. A Clockwork Orange (1971) 4. Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (2019) 6. The Midnight Sky (2020) 7. Midnight Special (2016) 8. The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021) 9. Okja (2017) 10. The Old Guard (2020) 11. Real Steel (2011) 12. Safety Not Guaranteed...
MoviesPolygon

Reminiscence trailer promises sci-fi noir from Westworld creator Lisa Joy

In an era dominated by familiar IP, this summer’s Reminiscence promises to be a breath of fresh air. Or a hyperventilating gasp, based on the tense first trailer. Marking the directorial debut of Westworld creator Lisa Joy, Reminiscence stars Hugh Jackman as private investigator Nick Bannister, who solves his clients’ mysteries by clearing their brain fog. In his near-future world, military-approved technology allows the curious to plug in and reenter their faded memories with absolute clarity. But after assisting his client Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) in finding her keys (yes, really), Nick’s job takes a romantic turn — and then a disastrous one, when she goes missing. Thandiwe Newton co-stars as Nick’s partner, while Daniel Wu pops up in a murkier role.
Moviesnextluxury.com

The 15 Best Thriller Movies of All Time

People love movies that excite them, that keep them guessing until the end, on the edge of their seat just waiting to see how it’ll all turn out. While horror movies can accomplish this with ease, most people don’t actively want to be scared. If you’re one of those people, we’ve got another option for you.
Businesswegotthiscovered.com

Amazon Reportedly Wants James Bond To Be More Sci-Fi

The latest major shakeup in the movie industry comes from Amazon announcing their plans to acquire MGM and all the historic studio’s assets. This is a huge boon for the company for many reasons, bringing them such hit franchises as the Rocky series, but the biggest is easily the fact that it puts them in charge of the James Bond cinematic universe. Obviously, this has led to a lot of speculation from 007 fans over how Amazon plans to tinker with the super spy’s future films.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Horror Movie Even Stephen King Turned Off Because It Was Just Too Freaky

When it comes to horror, there are few names as iconic as Stephen King. The horror novelist has been entertaining audiences with terrifying tales of killer clowns and haunted hotels for decades now. Naturally, it takes a lot to scare the guy who literally wrote the book on horror. As it turns out, there was one movie that King saw which he could not sit through on account of how scary it was. The found-footage classic, The Blair Witch Project. In an interview reported by Dread Central, King admitted he had to turn the film off mid-way because it was too much for him.
Los Angeles, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ turns 40: Karen Allen and Belloq actor Paul Freeman reveal secret treasures

Karen Allen was on location in Northern California when she got word that she’d gotten the part of Marion Ravenwood in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”. A courier arrived with a copy of the full script of the 1981 movie that would introduce Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. The courier stayed in the room while Allen read it — this was top secret stuff, after all — and Allen knew she was all-in on this adventure movie that director Steven Spielberg and producer George Lucas had offered her.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Is Adding A Classic Robin Williams Movie In August

It might be a beloved family comedy that was a monster-sized hit when it first reached theaters, but such is life these days that you could make a well-founded argument that Mrs. Doubtfire wouldn’t get made right now, lest it run the risk of offending any number of people. That...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Art Imagines Deku as a Stunning Sci-Fi Villain

My Hero Academia hasn't been afraid to get dark when it needs to, with one of the shining spots of the Shonen series being the young inheritor of One For All in Midoriya, aka Deku, but one fan has imagined the possibility of the UA Academy protagonist as a terrifying villain with a technological makeover. With Deku having shown off the full force of his power against the villainous Overhaul in season four, the Joint Training Exercise Arc is once again going to focus on Izuku's strengths as he faces off against Class 1-B and the student Shinso.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Hawkeye: David Mack Talks Echo Spinoff, Updates HBO Max "Cover" Adapt

Thanks to Hawkeye directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding), viewers know that post-production on Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton)-starring Hawkeye appears to be rolling along nicely thanks to the hard work of the production team. Now we're hearing more from Echo co-creator and renowned artist David Mack regarding Alaqua Cox's portrayal of the deaf and indigenous superhero Maya Lopez aka Echo as buzz continues to grow over the character receiving a spinoff series. Taking to Instagram, Mack now only shared his thoughts on those developments but also on other characters both he and Brian Michael Bendis created (together and individually) before offering a brief update on how things are looking with the Cover adaptation over at HBO Max.
Moviesenmnews.com

The 11 best movies new to streaming to watch in June

The sun is shining, the heat is sweltering, and (almost) everyone is itching to get outside after more-or-less quarantining for over a year. Yes, it’s really summer — but once you’re done surfing waves and eating ice cream cones and what-have-you, there are plenty of great movies to watch. For...