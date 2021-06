By Makini Brice TULSA, Okla. (Reuters) – Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, can still remember a house engulfed in flames and the bodies stacked in truckbeds, one hundred years later. “I was quite a little kid but I remember running and the soldiers were coming in,” Randle said in an interview with Reuters as her hometown of Tulsa prepared to mark one of the darkest chapters in its history. Monday is the centenary of a massacre targeting Tulsa’s prosperous African-American community in the district of Greenwood that bore the nickname “Black Wall Street.” After a Black man was accused of assaulti…