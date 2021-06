Singer/songwriter/producer Amber Mark has dropped “Competition”, the track is accompanied by a choreographed video co-directed by Amber with Cara Stricker, with the anthology of the album’s videos set to form a short film to be released alongside the album. her latest single off her forthcoming debut album, set for release later this year on PMR/Interscope Records. The track is a thematic progression from first single ‘Worth It’, with Amber’s previous reflections on her sense of self-worth now blossoming into a celebration of her strength.