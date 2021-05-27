Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Office’s Jenna Fischer reveals Jim’s proposal to Pam was most expensive scene in the series

By Clémence Michallon
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdL2H_0aDNo39H00

Jenna Fischer has revealed that the most expensive scene in all of The Office was Jim Halpert’s gas station proposal to Pam Beesly.

The actor, who portrayed Pam throughout the sitcom’s nine seasons, discussed the scene in the latest episode of the podcast Office Ladies , which she co-hosts with Angela Kinsey (her former co-star, who portrayed Angela Martin on the show).

Jim proposes to Pam in the season five premiere, “Weight Loss”. The unexpected moment comes as the pair meet at a gas station between New York City, where Pam is completing a graphic design class, and Scranton, where Jim still works at Dunder Mifflin.

The scene is pretty simple in appearance, with Jim kneeling down in front of the rest stop under pouring rain. But according to Fischer, the production costs were much higher than one might expect after watching the clip.

“In the end, this was the single most expensive scene ever shot during the entire run of the show,” Fischer told Kinsey on the podcast. “It lasts 52 seconds, and it cost $250,000 (£176,242).”

Both actors discussed the production of the scene in more detail. The scene, it turns out, required a custom set, fake rain, drivers, and some work in post-production.

“We did not actually fly to this location. This is the insane part. They built this in the parking lot of a Best Buy that I have been to many times, actually,” Fischer said. “What they did was they used Google Street View to capture images of a real gas station along the Merritt Parkway, and then using those images, they built it to match in this parking lot. It took them about nine days to build it.”

According to Fischer, the show’s team “built a four-lane circular racetrack around the gas station set” in order to create the illusion of highway traffic around Jim and Pam.

“They set up cameras on the other side of this raceway and they had cars drive around it at 55 miles an hour,” she said. “Then they added rain pouring down on us, these giant rain machines.

“Our production manager, Randy Cordray, said they had about 35 precision drivers. They were driving not just cars, but like semi trucks. When we were standing there on that set, you could feel the wind like of these cars speeding past you. It was so, so bonkers.”

Since the scene was shot in California, as opposed to the East Coast, where Jim and Pam are supposed to be, the team had to “hire a special effects company to paint out the background,” replacing the real-life California mountains with some East Coast trees.

Office Ladies is available online .

The Independent

The Independent

144K+
Followers
80K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Fischer
Person
Angela Kinsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#New York City#Series Premiere#Sitcom#Office Ladies#Dunder Mifflin#Clip#Appearance#Scranton#Proposal#Merritt Parkway#Post Production#Semi Trucks#East Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Series411mania.com

Details On The Most Expensive Scene In the History of The Office

We now know what the most expensive scene from The Office was, and it was only 52 seconds long. Jenna Fischer (Pam) explained on a recent episode of The Office Ladies podcast (h/t Entertainment Weekly) that the season five premiere scene where Jim proposes to Pam at a gas station between Scranton, PA and New York City (because Pam was in NYC at the time attending graphic design school).
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jenna Fischer calls out "sexist" criticism of The Office's Pam

Fischer recalled on this week's Office Ladies podcast Pam Beesly getting a lot of grief from Office fans because her character briefly moved away from Jim Halpert to attend art school in New York City in Season 5. "I just want to say that when Pam went to art school for only three months when she was not yet married and didn't have children, people came down real hard on her because of Jim's feelings," said Fischer. She then noted that when Jim made some moves of his own to chase his dreams in Season 9, when Jim and Pam were married with two children, her character again faced criticism. "Then, when Jim invested in a business without telling Pam, and left his family, and left Pam alone to care for their two children while he chased his dreams, people came down on Pam again for not being supportive enough of Jim," Fischer said. "So in both of these instances I just want to say I noticed a lot of hate for Pam. Do I want to call it sexist? I do."
TV & Videosgranthshala.com

‘The Office’: Jenna Fischer Said Steve Carell’s Emotional Performance in 1 Iconic Scene Still Makes Her ‘Tear Up’

When Steve Carell made a moving acting choice in an iconic The Office In the season 2 episode, the cast, who were unaware that he would play it emotionally, found themselves in tears. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey explained that moment during an episode. office ladies podcast and both said that they still choke when they see Carell in action.
Syracuse, NYDaily Orange

Emerman: Hack appreciates the little things

It’s the last thing you hear in the final episode of “The Office.” Pam Beesly, considering why on earth a (fake) documentary team would choose to chronicle a plain old paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has an epiphany. “All in all, I think an ordinary paper company like Dunder Mifflin...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet reveals finale scene that was almost cut

Mare of Easttown finale spoilers follow. Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting. HBO's seven-part series Mare of Easttown came to an end with an absolute shock, as Kate Winslet's lead character Mare went upstairs to the attic where her son had died by suicide.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Allison Janney Has ‘Theories’ About Why ‘Mom’ Is Ending — But Has Been ‘Told Not to Express Them’

Not ready to say goodbye. Allison Janney is well aware of how successful Mom has been during its time on the air, but she’s still not sure why it’s ending this year. “It was a shock,” the Oscar winner, 61, said on the Sunday, May 9, episode of CBS Sunday Morning. “I have my own theories, but I’ve been told not to express them. But listen, eight years is a great long run for a show.”
CelebritiesBuffalo News

Jeff Simon: Ellen DeGeneres makes people happy. That's not the same as being kind.

I like Ellen DeGeneres. I suspect I always will. I liked her when most of us thought she was straight. I liked her when we all found out she was gay. While my affection for her was unchanged, my admiration grew by leaps and bounds for her being, at the time, the most prominent entertainment personality to come out – on TV no less (with Oprah, and then on her own sitcom).
TV ShowsPosted by
IndieWire

‘Friends’: Behind-the-Scenes of TV’s Most Caffeinated ‘Comfort Food’

[Editor’s note: This article was first published on September 18, 2019.]. In 2014, I published a book called “Sitcom” that served as a history of the American situation comedy, covering the gamut from “I Love Lucy” to the present day. For that work, I wrote a chapter on “Friends,” rewatching the entirety of the series and appreciating its warmth and its acidic vigor. I felt like I’d said my piece.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Intelligence: Season Two of David Schwimmer Series Coming to Peacock

New episodes of Intelligence are headed to Peacock. The second season of the David Schwimmer series will arrive on June 17th and viewers will be able to see all six episodes of the series upon release. Peacock revealed the following about the second season of the series:. INTELLIGENCE is a...