Citizen says it's not starting its own private security force -- but it won't rule out hiring someone else to do it

Over 15,000 cameras were identified as part of the New York Police Department's facial recognition program. Ana Kasparian and Wosny Lambre discuss on The Young Turks. Read more HERE: https://www.independent.co.uk/independentpremium/us/nypd-surveillance-cameras-facial-recognition-b1858348.html "A new study by Amnesty International has found that the New York Police Department (NYPD) can track people across three of the city's five boroughs using facial recognition technology combined with a staggering number of surveillance cameras." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Wosny Lambre