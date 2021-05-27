Cancel
Citizen says it's not starting its own private security force -- but it won't rule out hiring someone else to do it

By Sara Ashley O'Brien, CNN Business
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizen, an app that started as a service for real-time crime alerts made waves late last week with news that it was testing a private, on-demand security force, after a company-branded patrol car was spotted in Los Angeles. Now the company has said that test is over, and that it will not launch its own private security force in the future -- but would not rule out partnerships with other companies that would accomplish the same thing.

