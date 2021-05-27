2022 Rivian R1T Delayed, Will Still Beat F-150 Lighting, GMC Hummer to Market
If you're one of the 30,000 reservation holders who've been patiently waiting for your new 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup, be prepared to hold out just a little bit longer. In a blog post today highlighting new equipment for the R1T, Rivian announced that it would be delaying the EV truck's production by another month. First deliveries of 2022 R1T Launch Edition models will now begin in July instead of June, the automaker says. This is the most recent delay for the R1T after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production from late 2020 until the summer of 2021.www.msn.com