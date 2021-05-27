Cancel
NFL

Fantasy Football Today: Trey Sermon's big opportunity and advanced stats to step up your game

By Chris Towers
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to take your research to the next level as you prepare for your Fantasy Football drafts? Let's talk about advanced stats. What's an advanced stat? Well, I suppose there's no one strict definition. You could argue it is anything that isn't traditionally included in box scores and game trackers -- so yards per attempts wouldn't be, obviously, but touchdown rate would be? Or, you could argue it's about going to the level beyond box score stats -- so, touchdown rate is too basic, but something like red-zone touchdowns might count.

Dak Prescott
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Wayne Gallman
Louisiana State University
ADP
Fantasy Football
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Sports
NFLNBC Sports

Return of the PFT Mailbag

Unlike the turning of the seasons or the emergence of the cicadas, the PFT Mailbag knows no temporal cycle. It happens when it happens. And it happens to be that it’s happening now. With inquiries curated from Twitter, the list of questions and answers appears below. Follow @ProFootballTalk on Twitter...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos WR Seth Williams models his game after DK Metcalf, Davante Adams

Denver Broncos sixth-round draft pick Seth Williams could be a sleeper to watch for this summer. The former Auburn wide receiver has a chance to make the 53-man roster initially as a key special teams contributor, and his role could grow from there. Williams (6-3, 212 pounds) aims to emulate...
NFLDigital Courier

Would Aaron Rodgers’ departure affect Davante Adams’ future in Green Bay?

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams is still hoping to have Aaron Rodgers throwing him passes in 2021. But the Green Bay Packers star wide receiver isn’t sure what’s going to happen, and he said Monday that if the three-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t return to the Packers, it will affect his approach to any sort of long-term deal of his own with the Packers.
NFLchatsports.com

Cory's Corner: Davante Adams Tells Everyone To 'Calm Down'

It seems every time we look around, there’s another whisper, another report or another trade rumor. It was refreshing to hear Davante Adams go to bat for his quarterback. “I defend my guys on everything man,” Adams said on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” “We all know it’s a pretty dense business. There’s a lot that happens, there’s a lot that goes on here. Once you have gained that respect, you want to be treated with that type of respect. I can’t speak on specifics, but there’s certain things that he wants, maybe the club wasn’t so excited about living up to right away.
NFLchatsports.com

Davante Adams 'Hoping and Praying' Aaron Rodgers Will Remain Packers QB

While Davante Adams understands Aaron Rodgers' frustration with the Green Bay Packers, he's holding out hope the reigning league MVP will still be his teammate next season. Adams appeared on the Peter King Podcast and said he is "hoping and praying" Rodgers is under center Week 1:. "It's been tough,...
NFLRealGM

Davante Adams' Fate Could 'Potentially' Hinge On Aaron Rodgers

The potential departure of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay is starting to have a trickle-down effect. Davante Adams is in the final year of his contract with the Packers, and if his quarterback is done in Green Bay, then it could complicate things for the wide receiver. "Potentially, potentially; that's...
NFLAPG of Wisconsin

LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his hope that he'd get to continue working with Aaron Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback's status. "I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," LaFleur said Friday after the opening workout of the Packers' rookie minicamp.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

WR Davante Adams Discusses Future With Packers

Don’t worry, Packers fans…Davante Adams isn’t pushing for a trade out of Green Bay. However, when asked about the Aaron Rodgers rumors during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the star receiver admitted that a Rodgers trade would certainly make him rethink his own future in Green Bay.
NFLchatsports.com

Davante Adams Says His Packers Future is Uncertain if Aaron Rodgers Leaves

Listen to four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams join The Herd with Colin Cowherd to discuss his thoughts on the volatile feud between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers organization and open up about what his own fate may be if Rodgers does indeed leave Green Bay. Colin Cowherd: “When...
NFLInternational Business Times

NFL Rumors: Packers’ Star Receiver Could Follow Aaron Rodgers Out Of Green Bay

The immediate future of the Green Bay Packers very much hinges on the latest situation with Aaron Rodgers. If the quarterback doesn't return next season, it could start a domino effect of the team’s best players heading elsewhere. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has been one of the league’s top...
NFLzonecoverage.com

What Did You Expect Davante Adams to Say?

Davante Adams‘ national radio appearance on Monday afternoon made headlines, but nothing he said was newsworthy in the grand scheme of things. In fact, it makes perfect sense when you consider how his career has gone and where it might be headed. Here’s the condensed version: Davante is hopeful that...
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Is Davante Adams potentially in play too?

The guys discuss what it would take for the Broncos to land Davante Adams if they got Aaron Rodgers, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLCBS Sports

Davante Adams weighs in on Aaron Rodgers, says he'd 'potentially' be affected if QB leaves, wants him to stay

Davante Adams is keeping busy this offseason. Between traveling and rounds of golf (he suspects he is one of the top five golfers on the Packers' roster), the four-time Pro Bowl receiver continues to prepare for what will be his eighth NFL season. Adams is hoping to build off of a 2020 campaign that saw him earn All-Pro honors while leading the NFL with 18 touchdown receptions.