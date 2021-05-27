Diving To The Deepest Point of Lake Tahoe (1,640' in depth)

Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in North America, trailing only the Great Lakes for volume. Two-thirds of this massive lake lies within California’s state boundaries and one-third belongs to Nevada. Lake Tahoe-Nevada State Park comprises the coastline and backcountry on the northeast shores on the Nevada side, spanning 14,301 acres. Within this section of the coastline and surrounds of Lake Tahoe, you’ll find fishing, boating, beautiful beaches, fantastic hikes, fishing, and cross country skiing in the winter. The terrain itself ranges from the high alpine peaks of Snow Valley and Marlette Peak to meadowland and aspen groves, alpine and sub-alpine lakes, all the way down to transporting sandy beaches.