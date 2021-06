The following is written for the series Ripples from the Dunes, by Jennifer Klein, Land Management Coordinator. The circle of life and constant movement of energy from one being to another can be easily seen in the forest. In the simplest form, trees take up nutrients and water from the soil. Insects eat the leaves, birds eat the insects, and so on. When the tree dies and falls to the ground, the nutrients are returned to the soil and the circle begins again.