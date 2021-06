I've been playing with a slightly home-brew version of an open energy monitor, and been looking a some graphs of my minute-by-minute PV output and noticed something odd. On a nice clear sunny day I get a nice bell-shaped curve for PV output peaking at solar midday (my panels face almost exactly due south) with a peak output a little below their peak rating. All as expected. When it's cloudy, output is of course much reduced, again as expected. What I've noticed is that when the sun returns after a cloud passes it seems that the PV output is for a short while higher than what would have been expected had there been continuous sunshine - not for long - a matter of minutes - before it returns to normal.