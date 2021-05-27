How to purchase a ticket for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Man, the Silph Road acts swiftly and decisively. The researchers over at the popular Pokémon GO subreddit r/TheSilphRoad discovered at the very start of Pokémon GO's new Season of Discovery that two unfortunate changes had been made. They confirmed at the start of the season that European regional Mime Jr. had been removed from 5 KM Eggs and, because that is the only place it has been catchable, the entire game. Also, Summer Deerling appeared to be nowhere to be found. Now, sometimes, things like this take Niantic a long time to respond to, if a response is ever offered at all. This time, they too acted with efficiency. Here's what Niantic had to say about this Pokémon GO problem.