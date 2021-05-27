Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. .Heavy rainfall over the Osage River basin will cause river levels to rise above flood stage. Details for each location are included below. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River near Horton. * Until Monday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 35.9 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 42.2 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river.