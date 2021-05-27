Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vernon County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. .Heavy rainfall over the Osage River basin will cause river levels to rise above flood stage. Details for each location are included below. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River near Horton. * Until Monday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 35.9 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 42.2 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Vernon County, MO
City
Horton, MO
City
Schell City, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osage River#River Basin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Fifty-one people unaccounted for in Florida building collapse -officials

June 24 (Reuters) - Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble on Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said. Sally Heyman, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said officials have...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

'We have a deal': Biden announces bipartisan infrastructure agreement

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure package but warned he would not sign it unless it was passed "in tandem" with a separate budget reconciliation bill that invested in social infrastructure and other Democratic priorities. "For me, investment in our physical and...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships

Britney Spears's cries for help in court have cast a critical light on conservatorships, as the public has become both more aware and more sensitive to mental health struggles. But her explosive claims Wednesday have also reignited a national conversation on freedom, dignity and how much is too much when it comes to legal intervention.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding...