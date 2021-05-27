Cancel
Cedar County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Cedar by NWS

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 12:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC039-280745- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0053.210527T2115Z-210530T1741Z/ /CMZM7.2.ER.210527T2115Z.210528T1800Z.210529T1741Z.NO/ 237 PM CDT Thu May 27 2021 ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until early Sunday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Sac River near Caplinger Mills. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 1:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 22.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon to 13.6 feet. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, flood waters affect low lying areas near the river including farmland along Highway N and between Highway W and Caplinger Mills. Cedar Creek...a tributary of the Sac River backwaters and floods portions of Highway 39 and south of Cedar Springs. Target Area: Cedar Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri Sac River near Caplinger Mills affecting Cedar County. .Heavy rainfall over the basins will cause river levels to rise above flood stage. Details for each location are included below.

