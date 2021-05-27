Cancel
Saint Clair County, MO

Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC185-281330- /O.CON.KSGF.FL.W.0048.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /TBVM7.1.ER.210520T0922Z.210528T0600Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 827 PM CDT Thu May 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River at Taberville. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.7 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.9 feet just after midnight tonight. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.

Saint Clair County, MO
Missouri State
#Osage River#Cars#St Clair
