Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC013-217-281330- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0047.000000T0000Z-210602T0600Z/ /SCZM7.1.ER.210519T1715Z.210524T1800Z.210601T0600Z.NO/ 826 PM CDT Thu May 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * Until late Tuesday night. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.0 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, flood waters impact all of the low lying areas in the Schell Osage Conservation Area as well as several county roads west of Schell City. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.