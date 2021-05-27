Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 01:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 11:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC217-280245- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.W.0054.210529T0640Z-210531T1618Z/ /NVDM7.1.ER.210529T0640Z.210529T1800Z.210530T1617Z.NO/ 945 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for the Marmaton River near Nevada. * From late Friday night to Monday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.1 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, minor flooding occurs near the gage site and affects low lying areas along the river. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. Sac River near Caplinger Mills affecting Cedar County. .Heavy rainfall over the Marmaton and Sac River basins will cause river levels to rise above flood stage. Details for each location are included below.