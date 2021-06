Under the law, real property held in a form of title called “joint tenancy” avoids the court probate system when one of the joint tenants passes away. I have heard of many people who try to simplify their estate planning and avoid court probate charges by simply having a new deed drawn up to add someone to their real estate as a joint tenant. In this article, I would like to share with you some of the big disadvantages of giving a person joint tenancy status on your real estate.