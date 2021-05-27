Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Lucia Barroso

Templeton High School Softball

Player: Eagle Lucia Barroso

Sport: Varsity Softball

Year: Class of 2024

Coach’s comment: Lucia Barroso is our softball Eagle of the week. Lucia is a freshman playing varsity. She has a terrific, positive attitude every day that shows her teammates how much she enjoys playing the game. She has been a regular outfield starter for the team and has shown flashes of power with her bat. In the next three years, Lucia will be a big part of the softball program’s success. – Coach Keith Swank

Emma Zouabe

Templeton High School Girls Tennis

Player: Eagle Emma Zouabe

Sport: Varsity Tennis

Year: Class of 2024

Coach’s comment: Emma had an outstanding season working her way up to finish as the #1 singles player for our varsity team at the end of the season. But Emma’s season is not over just yet! Emma was undefeated in the league this season, she finished 2nd at our Ocean League Individual Playoffs tournament at Hancock College with her first loss to Veteran, Amber Wey of Orcutt Academy. Emma finished in the top 6 of our Ocean League Individual tournament to qualify to the Area tournament between the top 6 of Mountain Leagues and top 6 Ocean League. Emma went into the area tournament with a first-round bye, to bring her 2nd round vs. the No. 3 seed for Mountain of Carmen Joines of SLOHS, where she defeated her 7-5, 6-3 to qualify top 4 to move on to the CIFCS ( Central Section) Sectionals Individual tournament to be held this coming Friday and Saturday, May 28 & 29, at Buchanan HS, Clovis, CA. There she will compete for a top 2 finish to advance on to state. Emma is such a joy on and off the court. She is fun to watch and has great composure on the court. As a freshman, she already has a great knowledge of the game as she practices and plays in tournaments year-round. (with the exception of C-19 putting a wrench on things!) Emma is a hard worker to perfect her game at practices with her team as well as on her own, also by giving back and helping the youth with lessons, by working at the Templeton Tennis Ranch. As Emma heads to Clovis for this Fri/Sat Sectionals tournament we want to wish her good luck and we couldn’t be more PROUD of her! – Coach Nicol Zundel

All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. See more Templeton Athletes of the Week here.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

All About Events is the trusted local expert of all things weddings and events on the Central Coast. Their team of knowledgeable account managers are ready to help you create the event or wedding day of your dreams with our exceptionally managed inventory. 198 Cow Meadow Pl, Paso Robles, CA 93446, Allaboutevents.com, (805) 239-7777.

Delta Liquid Energy has been providing customers in North SLO County with dependable and safe propane service for over 85 years. They have been proudly family-owned and operated since 1936. They are ready to support your home or business with a reliable, environmentally friendly energy source. Contact DLE today for all your residential, commercial, and agricultural propane needs. 1960 Ramada Dr. Building A, Paso Robles, CA 93446, deltaliquidenergy.com, (805) 239-0616.

Kinetix Physical Therapy provides individualized, patient-centered, evidence-based physical therapy. They strive to influence movement across the lifespan for all abilities. Doing so may mean relieving pain, increasing function at home or work, or enhancing athletic performance. Patients benefit from efficient and modernized business practices including 21st-century communication and health education. Kinetix PT values quality care, customer service, and understanding because building trusting relationships with patients and the local community is of the utmost importance. 959 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465, kinetixphysicaltherapy.com (805) 286-4794.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for the homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the athletes of Templeton High School, as they have deep roots in the community. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283

Red Soles Winery is a small, family-owned, and operated winery in the Willow Creek District. All of their wines are sourced from their own vineyard. They have a full selection of wines ranging from rose’, whites, reds, and dessert. They also have been making their own spirits since 2012. Please come by and check them out. Open daily from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit their website at redsoleswinery.com, or call for an appointment (805) 226-9898.

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif., and diverse affiliated entities that include primary and specialty care, urgent care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across California’s Central Coast. Sierra Vista, which has earned an “A” from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade in every reporting period since it was created, puts cutting-edge technology into the hands of experienced medical specialists to deliver quality healthcare. Learn more at www.TenetHealthCentralCoast.com.