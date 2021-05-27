Cancel
Public Health

A community's response

By Alberto Mariani, Cronkite News
Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic hit Native Americans especially hard. But as the spotlight turned to larger communities, including the Navajo Nation, the White Mountain Apache Tribe quietly battled to save its 15,000 members. Now, more than a year since the first COVID-19 cases were recorded in the U.S., the tribe in...

Letter: It's a social responsibility

Letter: It's a social responsibility

The recent CDC announcement that everyone fully vaccinated needn’t wear a mask seems to have engendered some confusion. Let’s sort this out using common sense. The scientific studies show that the probability of someone fully vaccinated getting COVID-19 is very small. The probability of such a fully vaccinated person getting seriously ill or passing the disease on is even smaller.
MinoritiesPatriot Ledger

COLUMN: Road to Responsibility is thankful for support from Asian American community

We went through some pretty scary times at the beginning of the pandemic. We already had made the painful decision to close down our programs to individuals who count on that routine, that outside interaction, but now we had an even bigger issue – how to ensure the ongoing safety for our group home residents, and the staff who care for them. We faced incredible challenges getting basics like disinfectants, hand sanitizers, and especially PPE.
Public HealthMedscape News

A Framework for Mobilizing Health Care to Respond to the Community Within the COVID-19 Pandemic

Fayron Epps, PhD, RN; Zanthia Wiley, MD; Larissa J. Teunis, MPA; Theodore M. Johnson II, MD, MPH; Rachel E. Patzer, PhD, MPH; Igho Ofotokun, MD, MSc; Nicole Franks, MD. Cultural mistrust of government with regard to health issues has pressed the need to engage trusted community leaders with influence and reach in disproportionately affected communities to ensure that essential public health activities related to COVID-19 occur among populations experiencing disproportionate impact from the pandemic. In April of 2020, a Georgia-based integrated academic health care system created a Community Outreach and Health Disparities Collaborative to unite trusted community leaders from faith-based, civic, and health-sector organizations to work with the health system and Emory University to develop tailored approaches and mobilize support within the context of the communities' cultural and individual needs to reduce the burden of COVID-19. We describe the framework used to join health care and academic collaborators with community partners to mobilize efforts to address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic minority groups. The framework outlines a series of steps taken that led to a community-driven collaboration designed to engage local influential community leaders as partners in improving access to care for disproportionately affected communities, collaborations that could be replicated by other large health care systems. This framework can also be applied to other chronic diseases or future public health emergencies to improve communication, education, and health care access for communities experiencing disproportionate impact.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

Statement on protection of health care in complex humanitarian emergencies

This year marks the 9th anniversary of the World Health Assembly Resolution 65.20 (2012) in relation to the protection of health care in complex humanitarian emergencies. With deep regret, we note that violence against health care personnel and attacks on health care continue to be reported, including incidents linked to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.
Public HealthGovernment Technology

Invest in Public Health to Prepare for the Next Pandemic

(TNS) - To Jennifer Kertanis, advocating for greater attention to public health over her three-decade career has often felt like screaming into a void. “Despite many, many years of advocacy, funding for local public health has absolutely been stagnant at the state level, and/or been diminished,” said Kertanis, who directs the Farmington Valley Health Department. “We have been exceedingly challenged to really help people understand the full breadth and depth and scope of what public health is and the value and importance of it.”
Reaching Houston's Underserved Communities

Reaching Houston’s Underserved Communities

Underserved communities have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing higher rates of hospitalization and death while maintaining higher degrees of skepticism about vaccination. In Episode 6 of TESTED, we see how Houston's medical community is reaching these vital segments of our population. To watch episodes and for resources,...
Juneau Empire

Community conversation to spotlight Alaska’s AAPI community

Perseverance Theatre’s Asian American and Pacific Islander community conversation was always meant to be timely. But recent events have given it weight and relevance beyond coinciding with AAPI Heritage Month. It comes amid a nationwide surge in anti-Asian hate crimes and the passage of a bill to address such crimes....
Houston, TXhccs.edu

Houston Community College Response to Governor’s Executive Order on Prohibiting Government Entities from Mandating COVID-19 Masks

On Tuesday, May 18, Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order GA-36 prohibiting governmental entities and officials from mandating face coverings or restrictive activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective immediately, face coverings are no longer required at HCCS facilities. The college is in the process of adjusting all...
Public Healththechronicle-online.com

Southwestern Public Health begins process to book earlier second doses

On May 28, the Ontario government announced those ages 80-and-older would become eligible to re-book an earlier second dose appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial booking system. However, because Southwestern Public Health uses a custom booking system, a new process is required to help those in Oxford and...
Loyola to require COVID-19 vaccine

Loyola to require COVID-19 vaccine

Loyola announced Tuesday that the university will be adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of already required vaccinations needed to attend. University president Tania Tetlow said this comes after 93% of student respondents to a university survey said they are already or plan to be vaccinated, as well as a formal request for the vaccine requirement from the Student Government Association.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

McEachin announces $17M for Virginia schools, public health response

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced over $17 million in grants money to bolster Virginia’s public health response and strengthen the Commonwealth’s educational system. Two of the grants were awarded to Virginia Commonwealth University for training in behavioral health and leadership. The...
Iowa Stateuiowa.edu

Culturally Responsive Health Care in Iowa

There is a need to ensure that health care professionals have the skills and knowledge to provide culturally appropriate services in order to respond to the changing patient demographics, address health care disparities, ensure patient safety and the highest quality of care. Join us online for this live virtual conference...
Austin, TXsetexasrecord.com

Texas Legislature passes pandemic liability protections bill

AUSTIN – The Pandemic Liability Protection Act has passed both chambers of the Texas Legislature by supermajorities. Senate Bill 6 provides COVID-19 liability protections for health care providers, businesses, non-profits, religious institutions and schools that follow safety protocols. The liability protections are retroactive and will cover all incidents from March...
Mental HealthThe Hill

How COVID-19 lessons can transform US mental health care

By one estimate, as many people experienced serious psychological distress in just the first month of the pandemic as during the entire year before it began. Elevated rates of anxiety and depression have persisted, drawing new attention to the U.S. mental health system — including fault lines that have persisted for decades.
Ypsilanti, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Mass clinics scaling back as COVID vaccine availability increases in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, MI, — The Washtenaw County Health Department is scaling back its mass vaccination clinics now that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. The health department is consolidating its vaccination efforts as vaccines are now available at health care providers across the county, and there is less need for emergency distribution, officials announced Tuesday.