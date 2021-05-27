7 fundamentals of a no-nonsense toolbox talk

The coronavirus continues to invade many Asian countries. Among them, Taiwan, which had a record of zero confirmed cases from April to December last year, could not escape the fate of an outbreak. From cluster infections in the Novotel Hotel among pilots to clusters in tea rooms and infections in multiple places, as of June 7, the total number of confirmed cases of virus infection in Taiwan has exceeded 10,000, reaching 11,491. According to local media reports, the cause of such a rapid rise in infections is nothing more than the slackness of the authorities in the long-term prevention and control measures (from the original 14-day quarantine to the 3+11 quarantine model that is 3 days for home quarantine and 11 days for independent health management). Following the infection incident, the local government was unable to obtain enough vaccine supply for the first time because the speed of purchasing vaccines was slower than that of other countries. In any case, with Japan’s generous donation of vaccines to Taiwan, and the United States also saying that it will distribute vaccines to many countries around the world (including Taiwan) by the end of June, Taiwan’s “vaccine shortage” has been alleviated. Statistics show that only 2.94% of Taiwanese people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. At present, the Taiwan government has once again announced the extension of the “third level alert” until June 28.