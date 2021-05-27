Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

The West View Hub is Searching for Pittsburgh Area Authors!

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are currently reaching out to local authors and illustrators to share your books with our neighbors. We will be hosting an Author’s Corner in our library to promote local talent. We will acquire copies of the authors’ books for our lending collection and display them along with the authors biography, book description, and a QR code linking to the books availability to purchase through The Tiny Bookshop.

West View, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
