The West View Hub is Searching for Pittsburgh Area Authors!

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Diamonds to The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, and all the other local venues finding ways to re-open and provide one of the region’s most under-appreciated assets, a plethora of live performance opportunities, particularly community theater. This weekend BTE is wrapping up the outdoor run of “Tiny Beautiful Things,” its first live performance in more than a year, while Little Theatre today is offering “May the Arts Be With You.” While not a full-fledged play performance, the latter is a chance for youngsters, (and adults) to revel in hands-on activities celebrating the iconic movie Star Wars. Other live events have been announced or already held, albeit in ways limited by the pandemic (the Wilkes-Barre Fine Arts Fiesta, for example), and more are on the way. We love to see so much of what we’ve missed return. Dare we say “it’s a beautiful thing,” and “may the force be with them.”