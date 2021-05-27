Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AR

Camden law student earns distinction at UALR Bowen School

Camden News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoë Harris, a second-year student at the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, has been named the 2020 Dean’s Fellow of the Year. After growing up in Camden, Arkansas, Harris attended college at UA Little Rock and earned her undergraduate degree in criminal justice. She was the first person in her family to graduate from college.

www.camdenarknews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Camden, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Student#Ualr#Graduate School#Graduate College#Bowen High School#Dean College#Ualr Bowen School#Ualr News#Lsat#Student Success Program#Complete Law School#Undergraduate Degree#Academic Skills#Undergraduate Studies#Leadership#Study Skills#Criminal Justice#Lesson Plans#Leap#Test Taking Strategies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Camden, ARCamden News

CADC to distribute commodities

Central Arkansas Development Council to distribute over 500,000 lbs. of food in its 19-county service area during the months of April and May. Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) whose mission is to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty, to help vulnerable populations achieve their potential, and to build strong communities in Arkansas through community action will be holding an emergency food distribution in its 19-county service area during the months of April and May. CADC will be distributing nearly 9,200 food boxes that will contain over 50 pounds of food. Central Arkansas Development Council hopes that by holding this distribution, we can alleviate some of the uncertainties many in the community are currently facing at this time. Customers will be asked to show I.D. and will be limited to one box per family. Families will have to meet income eligibility guidelines to qualify and be limited to the county in which they live. Distributions will begin around 9 a.m. and proceed while supplies last. The locations and dates are as follows: