Camden law student earns distinction at UALR Bowen School

Central Arkansas Development Council to distribute over 500,000 lbs. of food in its 19-county service area during the months of April and May. Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) whose mission is to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty, to help vulnerable populations achieve their potential, and to build strong communities in Arkansas through community action will be holding an emergency food distribution in its 19-county service area during the months of April and May. CADC will be distributing nearly 9,200 food boxes that will contain over 50 pounds of food. Central Arkansas Development Council hopes that by holding this distribution, we can alleviate some of the uncertainties many in the community are currently facing at this time. Customers will be asked to show I.D. and will be limited to one box per family. Families will have to meet income eligibility guidelines to qualify and be limited to the county in which they live. Distributions will begin around 9 a.m. and proceed while supplies last. The locations and dates are as follows: