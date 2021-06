Online grocery delivery ordering has surged since the start of the pandemic, as a behavior that may have initially started as a safety measure has since become a habit. However, as much as consumers have grown used to the ease of deliveries right at their doorstep, the question remains: Will eGrocery retain its customers as workers return to the office? Grocery pickup solutions provider Bell and Howell and North Carolina-based supermarket chain Lowes Foods aim to see that it does. The two companies announced a partnership on Wednesday (June 9) that will allow them to bring grocery deliveries to shoppers’ places of work.