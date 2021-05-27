Cancel
Columbia County, GA

Get Your Kicks

 6 days ago

Columbia County’s Blanchard Woods Park will be the site of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Women’s Soccer National Championship and its Division II Women’s Soccer National Championship June 3 – 9. — Each division will include 12 collegiate programs. The teams will participate in a group play format, and the group winners will advance to the knockout phase. This is the inaugural NJCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship, as the new division was added in soccer in January 2019 and set to play for the first-time in the fall of 2020.

