Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Binghamton, NY

Sporting Goods Chain, Started in Binghamton, Sees COVID Rebound

By Kathy Whyte
Posted by 
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Sports Radio 1360 AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A return to team sports is spelling a return to profitability for a national sporting goods chain got its start as a fishing supply store in Binghamton decades ago. Dick’s Sporting Goods says its first quarter sales this year more than doubled to $2.902 billion. The Associated Press reports the...

1360binghamton.com
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Binghamton, NY
193
Followers
711
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1360binghamton.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Health
Binghamton, NY
Coronavirus
Binghamton, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Covid#Team Sports#Retail Sales#Retail Store Sales#Home Sales#Supply And Demand#Covid#Sporting Goods Chain#The Associated Press#Ap#Binghamton Decades#Rebound#Strong Demand#Online Sales#Profitability#Company#Golf#Home Fitness#Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Knoxville, TNchainstoreage.com

Dick's Sporting Goods in blockbuster quarter as kids team sports resume

Dick’s Sporting Goods reported its highest-ever first-quarter earnings and raised its full-year outlook. The nation's largest sporting goods retailer had a busy first quarter, opening new concepts and updating existing ones. In April, it debuted a 100,000-sq.-ft. concept, Dick’s House of Sport, that offers customers a hands-on shopping experience and features a rock-climbing wall, a high-tech batting cage, an outdoor turf field and more. A second location is set to open next week in Knoxville, Tenn. Also in April, Dick’s unveiled nine completely redesigned Golf Galaxy locations, and expanded technology offerings in 62 additional locations. The retailer also has been adding in-store soccer shops to its namesake locations and expanding in the off-price and warehouse space.
Industryopenaccessgovernment.org

Logistics & supply chain will win the COVID-19 war

Professor Richard Wilding argues that biochemistry is winning the battle against coronavirus, but logistics and supply chain will win the war. When at last the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, we may praise the success of the vaccination programme. But how will the entry in the history books read? Will...
Retailsupplychaindive.com

American Eagle cuts SKUs, speeds delivery with supply chain transformation

American Eagle Outfitters has improved turn times, thanks to its supply chain transformation that has taken place over the last year. Under its new model, the retailer reduced SKU counts to focus on the "the most productive styles," COO Michael Rempell said on the company's earnings call last week. The...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Financial World

Seattle's Costco forecasts sustained demand for high profit-margin items

Costco Wholesale Corp., the Seattle, Washington-headquartered membership-only retailer had beaten Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenues later this week, while the big-box retail chain was also quoted saying that it had been anticipating a sustained demand-surge for high profit-margin items including jewellery and home decorations as pandemic restriction eased. In...
TravelOmaha.com

Memorial Day travel expected to rebound as COVID concerns lessen

AAA expects a 60% increase in travelers over the Memorial Day holiday as the nation continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 37 million Americans are expected to travel 50 or more miles from home during the weekend ending Monday, AAA Travel predicted. That’s a significant increase from last year, when only 23 million traveled, the lowest number on record since AAA began recording the figure in 2000.
RetailPosted by
Best Life

Costco Is Ending Its Ban on This in June

In the spring of 2020, stores across the nation temporarily shut down and those that remained open underwent major changes to try to limit the spread of COVID-19. Masks were mandated in stores, stickers were placed on the floor to indicate six feet of distance between shoppers, plexiglass barriers were put up at cash registers, and companies removed any features they believed would promote virus spread. Fortunately, a year later, the COVID numbers in the U.S. have improved drastically, allowing companies to start rolling back some of the new rules and regulations they put forth when the virus was at its worst. And now, Costco has announced that it will be ending one COVID-related ban in June. Read on to find out how Costco is making its transition back to pre-pandemic policies next month.
Public Healthautomate.org

COVID-19 & the Supply Chain: How to Manage the Impacts

Even as public health symptoms of COVID-19 are beginning to recede, the effects of the global pandemic on international trade remain prevalent. Transfer pricing is one area of concern which dates back to the Trump administration’s tariff policies. As operations slowly return to normal and multinational companies see imports rising to pre-pandemic levels, they should remain vigilant about supply chain impacts.
Businessb975.com

JD Sports says not looking for new CEO after succession planning report

(Reuters) – Britain’s JD Sports said on Tuesday it was not searching for a new chief executive officer or chairman, two days after a media report claimed the sportswear retailer was stepping up succession planning due to pressure from investors. The Times report https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/succession-planning-is-stepped-up-at-jd-sports-9p07s2dvz on Saturday said institutional investors were...
Financial Reportsbodymagazine.us

Aerie Sales Jump To $297.5 Million In Q1

(Filed Under wholesale Lingerie News). Aerie operating income jumped to $69.978 million on higher net revenue of $297.487 million in the quarter ended May 1, 2021 compared to an operating loss of $19.129 million on sales of $154.981 million in the same quarter last year. The quarter went so well...
RetailStreet.Com

Gap Could Sharply Rally If Resistance Is Overcome

For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Thursday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Sonia Syngal, CEO of retailer Gap Inc. (GPS) . The company posted a 54-cents-a-share earnings beat on Thursday. Syngal said all four of Gap's brands are back in growth mode. Old Navy's growth is accelerating...
EconomyShareCast

JD Sports denies plans for CEO succesion

JD Sports denied that it was searching for a successor to chief executive and chairman Peter Cowgill after reports on the weekend that investors were unhappy with his dual role. 7,080.46. 16:21 01/06/21. 4,066.34. 16:21 01/06/21. 4,049.03. 16:21 01/06/21. 2,858.03. 16:21 01/06/21. 1.85%. 52.04. The FTSE 100 retailer on Tuesday...
Retailhbsdealer.com

NPD Stat of the Week: Grill power

Sales of grills and smokers increased more than 40% in 12 months ending in March. STAT: Over the last twelve months, dollar sales of grills and smokers has grown by over 40%, with an 8% increase in average price, up to just over $200 on average. Growth was seen across all grill and smoker subcategories, with gas grills leading in growth and dollar volume.
RetailFOXBusiness

Target joins list of retailers reopening dressing rooms

Target is letting customers back inside changing rooms, signaling yet another shift back to pre-pandemic life. Beginning Tuesday, Target's fitting rooms will be reopened, "except for a small number of fitting rooms being used for vaccinations," a spokesperson told FOX Business. However, employees will still "continue to frequently disinfect and...
Retailmarketingdive.com

Gap says marketing investments are 'supercharging' sales

Gap reported $4 billion in net sales in the first quarter of 2021, an 89% increase compared with 2020 and 8% lift when compared with 2019 pre-COVID levels. The retailer attributed its sales growth to the marketing investments it made during the past several quarters, coupled with "macro tailwinds" related to the economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, per an earnings call.