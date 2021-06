‘Life and Death in the Hidden Leaf’ by Marquel is a completely new wave of music. The artist says, ‘When I was a kid I used to suffer from serious mental health issues and anxiety, I used to see demons in my room up until college. But then I found God and started learning how to trust and love myself. I grew up falling in love with anime and the “hidden leaf” is a reference to my favorite anime Naruto, and “Life and Death” is a reference to the bible, and the spiritual journey I’ve been on. When I first heard the beat all I wanted to do was simplify the lessons I’ve learned so far and yet express the intense nature of it all. So the eerie music is meant to express the energy and intensity of the power inside of us to invite love or hate in our lives, simply by choosing to believe there’s life or death inside of us and surrounding us.’