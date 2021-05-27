Boating businesses in Lake County anticipate a busy summer: ‘There’s an uptick in everything’
Waterway officials are anticipating a busy summer for the Chain O’ Lakes and Lake Michigan boating communities as Memorial Day weekend launches the season. Don Anderson of Wauconda, a charter captain since 1972 for the Waukegan-based fishing charter service, Captain Don’s Charter Service, said business “has picked up” at Waukegan Harbor & Marina where he keeps his Tiara Yachts model boat, Spendthrift II.www.chicagotribune.com