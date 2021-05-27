Cancel
Willenhall canal death: Baby 'could have died during birth'

BBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newborn baby found dead in a canal may have died during birth, police said. The baby boy was spotted by a passer-by on 20 May in Rough Wood Country Park, Willenhall. West Midlands Police said an initial post-mortem examination revealed the baby either died during birth or in the hours immediately afterwards.

Willenhall#Canal#Uk#Baby Boy#Newborn Baby Found#Baby People#The Boy#Dead People#Rough Wood Country Park#Bbc West Midlands#West Midlands Police#Tributes#Flowers#Teddy Bears#Bunches
