Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Handle

By Daniel
gadgetsin.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe featured SoundLink Revolve II last week, but Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II portable Bluetooth speaker may be more suitable if you need more powerful sound. The SoundLink Revolve+ II measures 4.13 x 4.13 x 7.25 inches and weighs 2 lbs. Compared with SoundLink Revolve II, the Plus version delivers a bigger body, and an integrated fabric handle makes it easy to move. Meanwhile, the aluminum casing in matte black or silver finish shows off a streamlined modern design, and it’s IP55 dust- and water-resistant to fit both indoor and outdoor use.

gadgetsin.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playtime#Sound Design#Product Design#Soundlink Revolve Ii#Stereo Mode#Aluminum#Party Mode#Dual Passive Radiators#Fabric#Silver#Ip55 Dust#Calls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
Electronicssoundguys.com

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review

The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are a very solid set of true wireless earphones that are priced to compete with the Apple AirPods. However, they offer a number of user features like ANC, several fit options, and better performance in some regards. If you're looking for bang for your buck, these are the better pick between the two for most users.
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Philips HTL1508 Soundbar Speaker with Bluetooth Streaming $52

Walmart has the Philips HTL1508 Soundbar Speaker with Bluetooth Streaming for a low $52.00 Free Shipping. This is normally $100 so you save 48% off. With Philips HTL1508, you get to enjoy clearer dialogue, more pronounced movie effects, and more depth in your favorite songs. The wide placement of the speakers allow for better soundstage and stereo effects than the typical TV speakers.
ElectronicsBillboard

Billboard Buys: Get Bose's Best-Selling Earbuds for $99

Bose has its SoundSport Earbuds on sale for $99 on Amazon. This is the first time these earbuds have been discounted below $100 and the best Bose deal online. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Cell PhonesPosted by
CNN

The best portable chargers of 2021

Even when working from home, a power supply can be hard to come by, what with your computer, monitor, WiFi hub and other gadgets and gizmos hogging those sparse outlets. And when you're on the go, a solid power source is especially a necessity. The solution: a portable charger to keep your phone, tablet and more juiced to the max.
Electronicstuvie.com

Beosound Explore Durable and Portable Speaker for Outdoor Adventures

Beosound Explore is a durable portable speaker from Bang & Olufsen that would be a great companion on your outdoor adventures. It’s tough, it’s portable, and it’s ready to go. Explore is a wireless, waterproof speaker that provides you with up to 27 hours of playtime, it delivers uncompromised sound quality wherever you are. It is built with hardened, scratch-resistant, dust and waterproof shell that you don’t need to worry wherever you place it, from muddy campsites to sandy beaches. Its tough rubberized base and aluminum body can handle all sorts of surfaces, including the internal construction design protects this gadget against falls and drops.
ElectronicsPosted by
HackerNoon

Are the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Worth the Hype?

First: can you guess in which year noise cancelling technology was invented?. Take a wild stab in the dark. The answer may surprise you. The first patent application I could find for the active "process of silencing sound oscillations" was submitted in 1933 by Paul Lueg, a German doctor of philosophy and medicine.
ElectronicsGadget Review

Blenderx Portable Blender Review_

The Blenderx Portable Blender uses stainless steel blades, a rechargeable battery, and has a 20 oz BPA free cup. If you’re looking for the best portable blender or perhaps the best blender, there are lots to choose from… and this battery-operated device is a good option. Blenderx Portable Blender. Why...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Omni-Compatible Portable Monitors

The Desklab 4K touchscreen monitor is a portable multimedia solution for professionals who are in need of a way to maintain productivity from their workstation or while out of the house. The unit weighs in at just 595-grams and can be easily connected to a wide range of devices including computers, smartphones or tablets. The touchscreen design of the unit means it will greatly enhance a user's ability to navigate the interface or even use a stylus to work on a project at their leisure.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

BusyBox: Bluetooth Do Not Disturb Sign

Here is a do not disturb sign that works with Slack, Zoom, Google Calendar, and other services to let others know when you are busy. The BusyBox runs on a 5000mAh battery. You can use the companion app to control one or multiple BusyBoxes. You can use the app to adjust colors & brightness too!
Electronicsthewealthrace.com

Polaroid Lantern Bluetooth Speaker for $11.99 + shipping!

Revealed: by Meg on June 3, 2021 | This publish could include affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage right here. These Lantern Bluetooth Audio system from Polaroid are SO cute!. Zulily has these Polaroid Lantern Bluetooth Audio system on sale for $11.99 as we speak! These are so cute! Select...
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Two Notes Torpedo Captor X Reactive Load Box DI and Attenuator

Excellent tones. Quality construction. Compact size. Generous library of virtual cabs. Loads third-party IRs. Excellent editing software for Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Dual XLR outputs. Great price. Non-switchable ohmage. No dedicated 4-ohm model. Two Notes is a familiar name among IR users. Besides offering a range of hardware speaker...
Technologyxda-developers

AUDI BOSE TT 8J - Xtrons 4Gb / 46Gb PX6

I have exchanged my original Audi RNSe with an Xtrons PX5 in RNSe design. all connections are done. For the line out i had to buy a Quadlock cable and disconnect the Lineouts in the Quadblock and connect them to the RCAs on the back of the Xtron radio. With...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Coolbird Bluetooth LED Name Tag

Here is a LED name tag that you can customize with your smartphone. The Coolbird Bluetooth LED Name Tag has 11 x 44 pixels. It combines with your smartphone to let you display messages anywhere. This LED sign runs on a 210mAh battery that lasts 10 hours. It has 3 adjustable brightness levels.
ElectronicsOrlando Sentinel

Best Bluetooth sports headphones

When you're in the zone at the gym or on a run or hike, the last thing you want to think about is whether your headphones will disconnect or break due to inclement weather or tough conditions. Consider these options in your search to find Bluetooth sports headphones that will stay in your ears, work easily with your listening device and last for your whole workout.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Sony SRS-XG500 Waterproof & Dustproot Bluetooth Party Speaker

Meet the Sony SRS-XG500 Bluetooth Party Speaker: an IP66 water resistant and dustproof speaker that you can take anywhere to have fun. It lasts up to 30 hours on battery. It has a lightweight design and convenient handle. This speaker has a LED ring and mic/guitar rear input. More gadgets...