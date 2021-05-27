Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Handle
We featured SoundLink Revolve II last week, but Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II portable Bluetooth speaker may be more suitable if you need more powerful sound. The SoundLink Revolve+ II measures 4.13 x 4.13 x 7.25 inches and weighs 2 lbs. Compared with SoundLink Revolve II, the Plus version delivers a bigger body, and an integrated fabric handle makes it easy to move. Meanwhile, the aluminum casing in matte black or silver finish shows off a streamlined modern design, and it's IP55 dust- and water-resistant to fit both indoor and outdoor use.