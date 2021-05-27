Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Handle

Beosound Explore is a durable portable speaker from Bang & Olufsen that would be a great companion on your outdoor adventures. It’s tough, it’s portable, and it’s ready to go. Explore is a wireless, waterproof speaker that provides you with up to 27 hours of playtime, it delivers uncompromised sound quality wherever you are. It is built with hardened, scratch-resistant, dust and waterproof shell that you don’t need to worry wherever you place it, from muddy campsites to sandy beaches. Its tough rubberized base and aluminum body can handle all sorts of surfaces, including the internal construction design protects this gadget against falls and drops.