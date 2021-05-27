Chelsea chiefs target Inter Milan striker Lukaku and Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho for summer market
Chelsea chiefs are targeting Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho for the summer market. The Sunday World says while Chelsea are aware of Eden Hazard's desire to return to the club after Real Madrid made it clear they would listen to offers for the Belgian midfielders signed from the Stamford Bridge club two years, ago, Hazard is not a priority target for the club at this moment.www.tribalfootball.com