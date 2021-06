TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named two members of the TIBCO partner team, Stuti Sureka and Natascha Lee, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. In addition to playing essential roles in executing the TIBCO Partner Program, both are leaders of the Women Inclusion, Success and Equity (WISE) employee resource group at TIBCO, supporting the company’s efforts to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in all aspects of its business. This is Lee’s second year to be named to CRN’s Women of the Channel list.