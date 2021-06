AKRON, Ohio — A decade ago, the first class of students joined what is now known as the "I Promise" Program, created by LeBron James and his foundation. In 2011, about 24 percent of students in the Akron Public School District did not graduate on time. That statistic, along with James' own experience as a young student, pushed him and his foundation to create a program that would help kids who are falling behind in school. The goal would be to look after them early on in their educational journey and help guide them to high school graduation.