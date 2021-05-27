Zhejiang Taizhou Export Online Fairs (Turkey, Iran- Sanitaryware and Pump Valve system)

(YorkPedia Editorial):- Istanbul, Turkey May 27, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The pandemic has created an environment where businesses need to be innovative to meet the challenges of the new normal. Online exhibitions and buyer-seller meeting platforms have emerged as the go-to destinations for those who want to expand and diversify in the changed scenario of current times. In sync with this thought, Zhejiang Tiazhou Export Online Fair-2021 has announced a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the Sanitaryware and Pump Valve industry to meet and generate business via video conferencing. This Online Fair will be held from 24th to 28th May 2021 and is targeted at all the potential buyers from Iran and Turkey who are looking to source innovative products and accessories from key Chinese suppliers.