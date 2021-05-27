Celtra Partners with Pinterest to Offer Creative Automation Integration
Celtra strengthens its offering for CPG, apparel, and retail brands with new Pinterest partnership and integration. Celtra, the leading Creative Automation software company, today announced that it has joined the Pinterest Dynamic Creative Partner program. Celtra’s partnership with Pinterest will enable a direct API integration with its platform, allowing brands to produce and distribute Pinterest ads at scale through Celtra’s Creative Automation solution.martechseries.com