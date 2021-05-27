Cancel
Santa Ana, CA

Fire in Santa Ana River Bottom Now Fully Contained

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 11 days ago

A brush fire that erupted in the Santa Ana River bottom between Jurupa Valley and Riverside and scorched 115 acres was 100% contained Thursday morning, Cal Fire said. Crews sealed gaps in the fire line and mopped up hot spots overnight, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The non-injury...

mynewsla.com
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
City
Jurupa Valley, CA
#Santa Ana River#Camping#Firefighters#Brush Fire#Cal Fire#Valley Fire#Van Buren Boulevard#Crews#Jurupa Avenue#Limonite Avenue#Street Closures#Southwesterly Winds#Clay Street#Dry Periods Fires#Hot Spots#Investigation#Buren
