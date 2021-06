Pictures of machete-wielding suspects have been released by the Metropolitan Police as detectives appeal for information about a stabbing in Hyde Park.Scotland Yard wants to speak to a number of young men after a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with stab wounds shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.His condition has been described as non-life threatening.Video shared online showed stunned passersby watch on with horror as two gangs, some members of one wearing masks, attack one another with machetes in the central London park, which is popular with the public and tourists.People could be heard screaming and shouting amid the...