IDology Wins Series of Leadership, Industry and Customer Service Excellence Awards
Multiple Coveted Industry Awards Recognize IDology’s Distinct Impact on Transforming Identity Verification and Fraud Deterrence. IDology, a GBG Company, announced today it has been recognized with multiple industry awards for outstanding customer service and innovative solutions that empower businesses worldwide, helping them stay ahead of shifting fraud tactics with multi-layered identity verification solutions and the data transparency and control needed to build trust in a digital world. Among the awards are:martechseries.com