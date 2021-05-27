Cancel
Los Angeles Rapper Real OG Ice Man Is Proving His Greatness through the Banger ‘Speech’

By Eva Schmidt
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecreating the authentic essence of hip hop and hustle, Real OG Ice Man has come with his latest banger ‘Speech’. It is one of the most unique bangers with complex sound design and multiple quick immersive moments. It is only and a half-minute long track with consists of so many elements that listeners get mesmerized. Released under the production house of Cold World Productions, this track is another milestone in his career and musical representation of his menacing personality and rapping skills. Featured by Sister Jamie Kizze, the track contains a beautiful balance of male and female vocals. It is like an interlude declaring something bigger.

