No, people shouldn’t eat cicadas

As we age, we don’t have to live on nuts and twigs to stay healthy and keep our bloodwork under control. There are some tasty foods that we can eat to help improve how our body works. Certain processes in the body need our help to keep it functioning like it did when we were younger. Those of you who read my articles regularly know I consistently talk about decreasing inflammation in the body. Inflammation is generally the cause of so many diseases. I’ve also discussed leaky gut. This happens when junctions in the gut loosen. They then allow things like bacteria, undigested food particles, and toxins to cross through to the bloodstream. This causes serious trouble for the body and plays a role in the cause of many diseases like heart disease, Type 2 Diabetes, dementia, and more. Leaky gut also affects the thyroid, colon, sinus and mouth, joints, adrenal glands, and skin. Healthy gut bacteria can help protect against leaky gut. There are also foods I will mention in that help by tightening the junctions in the gut to prevent this condition.