Kings Island cuts hours, cites labor shortage
MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island is cutting hours, citing a labor shortage in a notice to season pass holders. “This Friday Kings Island begins daily operation for the summer. We want to be sure we are delivering a fun and memorable experience but like a wide range of industries, the availability of labor continues to be a challenge, and our park is not immune. With this in mind, we want to provide you with a few updates and reminders.”www.wave3.com