Impact to Host Partnerships Experience 2021 to Educate Marketers on the Growing Partnerships Industry
The four-week complimentary virtual event will gather brands, publishers, and influencers to discuss how to optimise partnerships. Impact, the global leader in partnership automation, today announced that it will host Partnerships Experience 2021 (PX 2021), a first-of-its-kind virtual event designed to arm attendees with the knowledge, motivation and connections to create productive partnerships. PX 2021 will take place 2nd – 25th June, 2021 and will gather brands, publishers, and influencers to learn about the burgeoning partnerships ecosystem, network, and ultimately, create new partnerships.martechseries.com