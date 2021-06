Last spring, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 100 beauty brands announced their efforts to help provide relief and life-saving medical supplies for those affected by the virus, including front-line medical workers and families who were displaced by its economic effects. Over a year later, as the pandemic rages on, the donations and acts of service haven't stopped, and some brands are still helping out as best they can for countries hit hardest by the virus. Skin-care brand Sunday Riley, for example, just announced its donation of $50,000 toward relief in India, which is in the middle of a deadly second wave of COVID cases.